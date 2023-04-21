Brighton v Manchester United : Pick of the stats

A picture of Marcus Rashford with the accompanying stat: 4. Marcus Rashford could become the fourth player to score for Manchester United in three competitions at Wembley, after Mark Hughes, Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard

  • Brighton have won their last two meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 17 (D2 L12).

  • This will be Manchester United's 31st appearance in the FA Cup semi-final, more than any other team in the competition's history. Having won 13 consecutive semi-final ties between 1976 and 2007, the Red Devils have now lost three of their last five at this stage, most recently against Chelsea in 2020.

  • Brighton have never won a competitive match at Wembley Stadium, drawing one and losing four of their five visits. This run started against Manchester United in the 1983 FA Cup final, drawing 2-2 and then losing 4-0 in a replay.