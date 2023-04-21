Brighton v Manchester United : Pick of the stats
- Published
Brighton have won their last two meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 17 (D2 L12).
This will be Manchester United's 31st appearance in the FA Cup semi-final, more than any other team in the competition's history. Having won 13 consecutive semi-final ties between 1976 and 2007, the Red Devils have now lost three of their last five at this stage, most recently against Chelsea in 2020.
Brighton have never won a competitive match at Wembley Stadium, drawing one and losing four of their five visits. This run started against Manchester United in the 1983 FA Cup final, drawing 2-2 and then losing 4-0 in a replay.