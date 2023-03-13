Casemiro will be 'a massive miss' for Man Utd

Former Premier League midfielder Stewart Downing says Casemiro's red card against Southampton on Sunday showed that his move to Manchester United has come as an eye opener.

The Brazilian had never received a direct red card in his career before joining United and has now received two in 39 days.

Downing told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "When he was at Madrid and he’s got Modric and Kroos around him, he probably didn’t have to do a lot.

"He covers a lot of ground [at United] and does a lot of defensive work. No disrespect but their players are probably not at the level of Real Madrid. It has probably been a bit of an eye opener for him with maybe the pace of the game.

"You look at the red cards, he grabs someone and you can’t do that and the rules are the rules. The tackle didn’t look great either.

"He has been quality at times but maybe it’s been a bit of a shock to him with how much he’s had to do."

Casemiro now faces a four-match ban and will miss Premier League games against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton, plus the FA Cup clash against Fulham.

Erik ten Hag defended the midfielder and said the red card was debatable, saying "he plays tough but he plays fair".

Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor added: "This is a big miss for them. You could tell by the players’ reaction when he went off the pitch.

"I understand Ten Hag is defending his player but he throttled someone for his first red card and the rules are standard across all the European leagues for that one.

"For United he is just a massive miss. He has lifted them, his attitude, his spirit, the way he trains apparently he is a big part.

"He is going to have to play a part in the background now with his experience and keep the team going to the end of the season."

