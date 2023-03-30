When Victor Wanyama eventually decides to hang up the boots, he may well be able to stay in the game and make a career as an agent.

The former Celtic midfielder played a crucial role in Alistair Johnston's move to Ange Postecoglou's side in December after informing his former Montreal team-mate of all things green and white.

"What a player first of all, and what a man," Wanyama told the Celtic View podcast, external of the right-back.

"He's a very good guy besides football, a good human being who I like as a person a lot as well.

"He asked me about Celtic and I told him everything, that it is the place to be and since then, I just couldn't stop telling him about Celtic so I pushed him there.

"I was so happy he made that move and seeing him perform very well every weekend... I still support the boys, so I am happy when they do well.

"I know when I see a good player! When a good player wants to leave, Celtic are interested in him, he had a few options, I will always try to push him to go to Celtic because it is the perfect club for good players where they can go and make the fans proud and build a name for themselves."