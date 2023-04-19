Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Ruben Selles' decision to bring Joe Aribo in from the cold and start him against Crystal Palace was one that got the fans onside before kick-off.

However, it was always unlikely his introduction was going to work and instead it showed how Selles is starting to run out of ways to solve Southampton’s attacking problems.

The swap was simple. Bringing in the former Rangers man for Mohamed Elyounoussi was a popular choice. The Norway international has been criticised throughout the season for his lack of attacking output, with many wanting anyone but the 28-year-old in the team.

Despite this, Aribo's starting spot was a surprising choice and possibly one Selles was not expecting to make after stating when he took over that some players may not play again in 2022-23.

Although it could be unfair to assume Aribo was part of Selles' bold statement, he had not featured in the Premier League since the change in the dugout - and only made the squad once before Saturday.

Goalless in five of the past eight games, Selles has a problem with the attack that he doesn't know how to solve.