Chelsea pair Reece James and Kai Havertz are available despite returning from their national teams early due to injury and illness respectively.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante will also be in the squad but Christian Pulisic is a doubt and this game comes too soon for Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana.

Boubacar Kamara is fit for Villa after two matches out with an ankle injury. Leander Dendoncker also returns.

Matty Cash will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a calf injury.

Predict the Chelsea starting XI

Who do you think will make Villa's line-up?