Perch relishing Wembley date after recovery from shocking injury

Former Newcastle defender James Perch is preparing for a showpiece Wembley final just nine months after a fractured skull left him thinking that retirement was his only option.

An "innocuous aerial challenge" during training in August meant the 36-year-old had a shard of bone pointing towards his brain.

But after countless neurological and physical tests he was passed fit to resume his 18-year professional career and will be part of the Mansfield Town side taking on Port Vale in League Two play-off final on Saturday.

Perch, who made 65 Premier League appearances for the Magpies, was cleared to return to action as long as he wore a protective headband to cover the area above his right temple, where he suffered a depressed fracture.

"The risk that came with it was that if I was to get another whack there it could be fatal. That is the extreme consequence," Perch told BBC Sport.

"I thought: 'I've got a young family, do I really want to risk it and come off worse and not see my kids grow up?'

"I was really close to retiring until I got the good news from the specialist."

