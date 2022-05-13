Chris Paouros, Spurs fan, external

We're the Coleen Rooney to Arsenal's Rebekah Vardy - composed, experienced, prepared, with a killer instinct.

We had double the shots on goal, more tackles, more accurate passing. We now go on Sunday for three points, then hope Arsenal, with their injuries and suspensions - and the fact they are obviously are on a downer - are foiled by Kieran Trippier and his team-mates at Newcastle on Monday.

They might be one point ahead, but the momentum is ours.

We’re the fourth-best team in everything but that one point. We’ve scored more goals, conceded fewer. We have an additional draw where they’ve won, and hopefully we’re not going to rue that loss to Brighton.

But look, we’ve got a worl- class manager who is taking us places, and players who are talented and experienced. They just always needed that little bit extra.

Hopefully, Conte is the one who is going to push us on.

