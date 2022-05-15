Watford 1-5 Leicester City: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BBC Sport: “It was a fantastic win. It’s never easy at this stage of the season when people think you have nothing to play for. I’m proud of the players. They turned up. They were hungry right to the end. A good win for us.

“It was another unfortunate deflection from the corner which saw us concede. Our response was outstanding. The hunger and momentum and feeling the game was good for us. It’s how we want to play. We want to be difficult to play against with or without the ball. We did both today.

“We’ll definitely be doing something [about their struggles defending set-pieces] come the summer. We’ve tried different structures throughout the season. Too many times we’re not getting first contact. We’ll rectify that."