On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

Former Newcastle United managers Kevin Keegan and Rafael Benitez both make the list.

On Keegan and Sir Alex Ferguson:

Alan Shearer (5th): "Alex sucked Kevin right in and had him right where he wanted him.

"Game after game Manchester United were clawing it back, piling the pressure back on Kevin and Newcastle.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve. I’ve never seen anyone have a relationship with fans like he did - he would be there for hours on end with them."

On Benitez and Jose Mourinho:

Shearer (6th): "Jose was just a wide-up merchant and Benitez really knows his football.

"Newcastle fans loved Rafa because of the way he spoke to the press and how he got his message across. He knew the relationship between the fans and Mike Ashley.

"He had the press eating out of his hand."

Micah Richards (8th): "Rafa knows what to say and how to say it."

