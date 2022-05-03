'Everton must change away form to avoid drop'

Everton fan Matt Jones from the Blue Room podcast said Sunday's win over Chelsea wasn't as surprising as people made out.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "In a funny sort of way a lot of people saw it coming. Over the past few weeks Everton’s away form has been so bad that people have said if we are going to get out of this it’s going to be the home games.

"If you look through the home form recently it’s actually been really good. Going into the weekend they had seven points from the last nine. A lot of people fancied this game and the pressure was put on by Burnley’s result on Saturday, but a lot of people were up for it, the fans were up for it and the players responded to that.

"I’m not going to sit here and say Everton were obviously going to beat the European champions and a team as good as Chelsea, but I don’t think it’s as big a surprise to a lot of Evertonians as it is to a lot of people outside of the bubble.

He added that the Toffees' home form alone won't be enough to secure Premier League survival: "If Everton are going to get out of this they are going to have to change that away form.

"They’ve got two home games left against teams in the middle of the table. A couple of weeks ago I would have said 35 or 36 points would have been enough, but looking at it now, it feels like 40 points will be needed and those two home games would be enough for Everton.

"They are going to have to go Leicester, Watford or Arsenal and get something in addition to winning those home games as well."

