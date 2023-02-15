Mads Roerslev has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford, the club have announced.

The defender, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, has signed a new deal that will keep him in West London until 2026.

The Denmark under-21 international originally signed for Bretford B in 2019 from FC Copenhagen and has since gone on to make 79 appearances for the senior team.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feels Roerslev "hugely deserves" the new long-term deal.

"He keeps impressing us in many areas," Frank said. "Defensively, he is very strong one-v-one, defending the box and defending crosses, and offensively he is always coming forward.

"Like every other player, there are areas where he can improve, but he deserves a lot of credit. We are looking forward to continuing the journey with him."