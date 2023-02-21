Motherwell's relegation battle in focus

Since the SPFL play-offs were reintroduced in 2013-14, no more than 37 points have been required to guarantee survival.

As it stands, this season's magic number looks set to be lower than that figure, with 11th-placed Ross County projected to reach a tally of no more than 31 - so for Motherwell, it would mean just two more wins are required.

After back-to-back victories in the space of five days under interim boss Stuart Kettlewell, that certainly doesn't look beyond them.

Despite a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Fir Park, with a manager and chief executive yet to be appointed, Motherwell's underlying numbers look positive.

Their expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA) figures plant them around mid-table and the Lanarkshire side are the highest scorers out the bottom four.

However, Motherwell have a tough run to finish off their pre-split fixtures.

