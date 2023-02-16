Forest’s new defensive injury concerns are "a blow", with Cooper stating: "Scott McKenna is going to be out for six weeks. Willy [Boly] is looking longer at about three months. That’s not the news we were hoping for but it’s something we have to get on with."

The club have applied to re-add Steve Cook to their 25-man squad: "There’s always a next man up and we have applied through Premier League rules to bring Steve back in. We are expecting that to happen and of course we hope it’s done before the weekend."

On his relentless positivity: "If you’re not positive, you may as well not turn up! It’s really disappointing we’ve got injuries but we’re not going to cry about it. We’d like it to be different of course but we have to be positive and play with a can-do mentality."

He’s hoping to toast a memorable day for Nottingham as boxer Leigh Wood defends his world featherweight title in his home city on Saturday night: "It’s a great day for the supporters and the city. I wish Leigh well – he’s a big supporter of the club. Hopefully we can both have a weekend to remember."