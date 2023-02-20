Cody Gakpo says Liverpool's games against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 are "an opportunity to show we are back on track".

After a mixed season, Jurgen Klopp's side have set themselves up for the first leg at Anfield nicely with back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle United, with Gakpo scoring in both.

He said: "It’s a great feeling to score the first goal, knowing it was a really important game for us. That was a good way to open the scoring account. Then to follow it up with a goal against Newcastle, that game was really important to show we had a difficult period but we are climbing back from that.

"We, as a team, are ready [for Real Madrid]. We want to perform in this game. We want to win, especially at home, [and] we want to go through to the next round, so we have to be ready.

"There is a lot at stake but we want to prove we are a good team and that we are there again. We have to perform in this game and try to win home and away.

"When it's difficult, then the real team shows up. We really stick together. It was difficult to try to stay positive and keep helping each other, [but] it has helped us go on to better things. We have a big opportunity to show we are back on track."