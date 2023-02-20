Newcastle's cup final goalkeeper 'is either going to be a hero or a villain'

Former Newcastle United winger Chris Waddle believes Manchester United already have a big psychological advantage for the Carabao Cup final after Nick Pope's red card against Liverpool ruled him out of the Wembley showpiece.

Mark Gillespie has made three appearances for the Magpies, while Lloris Karius is yet to feature for Eddie Howe's side.

Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a confidence thing. If you’re a fan, a manager, a player, you’ve got to look at that.

"If it’s Karius then it’s a massive game to go into. He’s either going to be a hero or he’s going to be a villain. It’s a lot of pressure to go in without playing any games.

"Even Gillespie who’s played three games at this club, it’s a massive ask. You’re not used to working behind that back four; you’re not used to playing in the team.

"Psychologically for Manchester United, it’s a bonus point for them. They will be thinking: 'Test this keeper early on.'

"You feel for Newcastle. They are going to a cup final and the goalkeeper who has probably been the best in the league this season will not be playing."

