Selles confirmed Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, Romain Perraud and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all out for the rest of the season. Tino Livramento is back in training but will not play against Fulham, while Che Adams is a doubt.

Selles said it is not for him to decide if he stays as Saints manager but he "would like to carry on in the Championship and bounce back to the Premier League the year after."

On motivating players despite impending relegation: "It's not mathematically there, so we are going to go for it. It's getting harder (to motivate players) because the situation is not helping. Its been a difficult week for us."

On whether the last few games is an opportunity for younger players: "I already play with a lot of young players. If it means giving an opportunity for some of the academy boys, then for the last matches we will think about it."

He expects Fulham to be "aggressive": "They will come aggresively in the first pressure and we need to find a different solution than at Nottingham Forest."