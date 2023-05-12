Harry Paton says he is relishing the chance to prove himself for Motherwell as the Fir Park club travel to St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined the club on a short-term deal in April, has struggled to force his way into Stuart Kettlewell's impressive side.

“It’s tough when the team is playing well to try and push in and get some starts," Paton said. "Everybody has been playing really well and training hard.”

Despite limited action, Paton believes he is in the right place to further his career as he shares a good relationship with manager Kettlewell, who he also worked with at Ross County.

The 24-year-old also feels he thrives in Scottish Premiership.

“I really like the league, it’s very competitive," Paton added. "I think it really suits my style. I’m just enjoying my job and I love what I do, I just want to keep doing it.”