Postecoglou on summer targets, Forrest's fitness & final derby of the season
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before of his side's final trip to Ibrox this season.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
The Celtic boss says some of the media have “gone early with their stabs in the dark” regarding potential summer transfer targets.
Postecoglou adds that the names mentioned recently are “way, way, way, way off the mark”.
Winger James Forrest is back training and should be available for Saturday's trip to Rangers.
Midfielder Aaron Mooy is “touch and go”, while those with longer term injuries - such as Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alastair Johnston - remain out.
Postecoglou says the build-up to Saturday's derby is less intense now that the title race is over, but the match itself won’t be diminished.
The Celtic manager doesn’t think a victory for his side would give them any meaningful advantage going into next season.
Celtic's PFA award nominations are recognition for whole squad and backroom team, says Postecoglou, who feels five or six other players could easily have been nominated.