Sam Drury, BBC Sport

This was not a game that will live long in the memory, but for Wolves it could be among their most significant of the season.

Players and management may not admit it, but the three points should all but guarantee they will be playing Premier League football in 2023-24.

Asked directly if Wolves are now safe, boss Julian Lopetegui said: "No, no, no, no. We have to achieve more points."

It has been an impressive turnaround under the former Spain boss, who took over during the World Cup break with Wolves on just 10 points from 15 games.

Tuesday's triumph makes it 27 from 18 under Lopetegui and lifts them to 13th.

The game rather encapsulated Lopetegui's spell so far - with Wolves sturdy and solid, but far from sparkling.

No-one could doubt their fight, though, and while Lopetegui despaired when his team's inability to keep the ball late in the game invited pressure, that is something he can work on with his players over the summer as they - surely - prepare for another year in the top flight.

Did you know?