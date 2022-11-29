C﻿hris Sutton says there should be no debate surrounding Harry Kane and that if he is fit, he must start against Wales.

A﻿fter the goalless draw against the USA, Alan Shearer said "something wasn't right" and that Kane needs a rest.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily, Sutton said: "I think if Harry Kane is fit, he starts. I sort of don’t understand this debate.

"England need a performance in this game against Wales, I don’t think they should take this game too lightly. We’ve seen teams make changes and lack rhythm.

"Kane will want to play, there was this notion that he wasn’t quite fit in the last game but he barely got any service which was the biggest issue. If he’s fit, he starts. I don’t think this is a debate."

Ex-England defender R﻿io Ferdinand added: "Gareth Southgate will be looking ahead at potential opponents and seeing if he needs to take Harry out. I’m with Chris, if he’s fit he plays. Also the fact he hasn’t got a goal, he’ll be thinking 'I wouldn’t mind getting on the scoresheet just to get a bit of confidence.'"

L﻿isten to the Wales v England preview on BBC Sounds