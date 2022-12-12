Portugal striker Joao Felix's agent hopes to speak to Newcastle and Aston Villa about their level of interest in the Atletico Madrid forward. He has already held initial talks with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are hoping to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, with Arsenal and Manchester United also monitoring the 24-year-old American international's situation. (Mirror), external

The Magpies will allow Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis, as well as Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser, to leave in January if they receive suitable offers. (Football Insider), external

