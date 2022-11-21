D﻿id you know Alexis Mac Allister once needed Lionel Messi to iron out a training ground issue.

T﻿he Brighton midfielder has admitted he blushed when he first got to meet his Argentina team-mate.

“It’s something I’m not going to forget," he said. "It was magic when my dad played with Maradona and I could train with Lionel Messi. We are very proud of it.”

M﻿ac Allister's dad played for Argentina but when the Brighton midfielder followed suit, he was given a nickname based on his hair colour.

Argentina icon Messi got the nickname banned as he knew Mac Allister didn't like it.