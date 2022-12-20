The BBC Radio Leeds Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast has delivered its Christmas quiz and earlier we showed you some of the questions.

As promised, here are a few answers.

Q: How many teams in the top four flights have a different suffix? Can you name them all....

A: 19 - City, Town, Albion, Hotspur, Villa, Forest, Wanderers, Orient, Alexandra, Wednesday, Rovers, Dons, Stanley, Argyle, North End, Rangers, Athletic, County, United.

Q: Jesse Marsch was in Peru recently in Machu Picchu giving a best man speech but which former Premier League player crashed out at the Dakar Rally in Peru?

A: Andre Villas-Boas

Q: Leeds United have had two Italian managers but how many Italians have won the Premier League as players?

A: One - Mario Balotelli

