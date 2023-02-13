Smith has 'burning desire' to win Scottish Cup

Hearts full back Michael Smith is determined to win the Scottish Cup having fallen at the final hurdle in three of the last four finals.

The Tynecastle side secured their place in the quarter-finals by beating Hamilton 2-0 on Friday night, and Smith is confident ahead of the draw.

“Whoever we get we’ll be looking to win the next round," he said. "Most of the lads have been to the final now. A few haven’t.

“I’ve lost three now so I’ve got a burning desire to win a trophy here and try and win that Scottish Cup.

“We had a good season last season finishing third but just couldn’t cap it off with the cup.

“It was disappointing. We had Europe this year and it was a tough start with a lot of games at the start of the season.

“But we’re picking up momentum and we’re churning out the wins. Let’s see where it takes us.”