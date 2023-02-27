Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez has been named the Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper for 2022.

Argentina's World Cup-winning keeper finished in front of Morocco and Sevilla's Yassine Bounou and Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid and Belgium.

After accepting the trophy in Paris, Martinez said: "My family supported me in this, Aston Villa and a lot of people in the Argentina side. It's been a dream throughout my life to play for the national side.

"People ask me what goalkeeper did you dream of as a child? I saw my mother cleaning buildings for eight hours a day, I saw my father working so hard - they are my idols."