Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your views after Celtic beat Hearts 3-1 to maintain their nine point cushion at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Kenny: Kyogo was superb - his runs were top drawer, and Celtic had to score three great goals to stop a well organised Hearts who will be always be a real test with Snodgrass and Shankland in the team.

Anon: Celtic have to switch full backs more often than they do. With the system Celtic use the full backs do a lot of grafting for the team; it’s vital that these players don’t play every game, with a rotation system used as it is for the three midfield positions.