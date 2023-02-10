West Ham v Chelsea: Team news
West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer is a major doubt to face Chelsea because of a hamstring strain.
Danny Ings may again be a substitute as he's eased back from a knee problem, while no other players are expected to return from injury on Saturday.
Joao Felix is available for Chelsea after completing a three-match ban.
Raheem Sterling could miss out with a knee issue and none of Mateo Kovacic, Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria will be involved despite returning to training.