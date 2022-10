St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has a couple of players nursing knocks and bruises and they will be assessed.

Forward Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.

Dundee United will be at full strength for the trip to Paisley, but head coach Liam Fox has hinted he will freshen up the side.

The likes of striker Steven Fletcher, centre-half Charlie Mulgrew and midfielders Ian Harkes and Craig Sibbald are pushing for recalls