R﻿angers full-back Adam Devine has signed a new contract until 2025.

T﻿he 19-year-old featured twice at the tail end of last season and played in August's League Cup win over Queen of the South.

He has also been included in all three matchday squads for Champions League group stage games.

"I want to keep pushing and try to get chances and when I get my chances try to take them," the Scotland Under-21 international told RangersTV.

"But you need to show it in training and hopefully I can do more of that."