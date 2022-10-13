'Football was just something I could do'
- Published
Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has revealed the simplicity of his approach during a career that spanned almost 600 games for the Whites.
Gray represented Leeds from 1965-66 through to 1983-84, winning the league title twice and the FA Cup once.
Skip twitter post
Tricks, talent or toil?— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 13, 2022
Eddie Gray discusses his life & career in the soon to be made documentary "No Footprints In The Snow"
Hear from Eddie, writer @RobertEndeacott & @gareth_senior about the film https://t.co/2MfrWPD5ej
Full interview
🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/hIRTjuvURh#lufc pic.twitter.com/Pz59yKNqmy
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post