United to face Cadiz in mid-season friendly
🇪🇸 The Reds will take on La Liga side Cadiz during our winter break in December! 👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2022
Manchester will play the first of their two mid-season friendlies against Spanish side Cadiz on 7 December.
Erik ten Hag and the players not in World Cup action will also participate in a week-long winter training camp in the city.