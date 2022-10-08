Chelsea boss Graham Potter: "Credit to Wolves they came out and gave us more of a test in the second half, we saw that period out and we manged to score a nice goal. Nice at the end for Armando [Broja] to score.

"We want to score more than one, we were playing so well and if you have that performance level the goals will come. Just a case of keeping that going and keeping the performance good. The effort was fantastic and they've worked hard in training this week."

On Broja's goal: "I've been here three or four weeks so taking no credit, great finish nice pass too and whenever he comes on he works hard for the team. He's had to be patient but he's bene working hard in training and it's nice for him to score."

On players responding to him as manager: "I've said from the start I've been impressed with how open, honest and responsible they are. It's difficult to keep the same XI with the schedule but there is an element of consistency to how we play. Really happy with the boys and how we've recovered. We go again on Tuesday.

"Winning games helps so we look forward to the games, it's about hard work, it's being together, that stuff is important but the guys have been really impressive."