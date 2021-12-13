BBC Sport, Joe Rindl

Arsenal’s opener was a thing of beauty with 16 completed passes before Alexandre Lacazette buried his finish.

It was a goal that summed up the match. Arsenal were impressive, and Southampton often looked like they were chasing shadows. The Gunners would deservedly add another two goals against a depleted Saints side.

Injuries continue to be a concern for the Saints, with forward Adam Armstrong the latest to limp off after 43 minutes.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl summed the situation up best after the match: "The Premier League shows all the weaknesses you have," he said. "With the injuries you could see it."

For Arsenal, this was a much-needed win to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

Mikel Arteta’s attention will now turn back to his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped before the match because of a disciplinary breach.

He said after the match: "Whatever happens in the dressing room, I cannot share. I am sorry.

"I’m telling you the reason, I cannot lie - it was that, this is where I stand. From my side, I will never [say what the breach was.]"