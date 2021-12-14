Norwich v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Norwich manager Dean Smith makes four changes to the Canaries team that lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

Ben Gibson returns from a groin problem to replace the injured Grant Hanley, while Brandon Williams starts after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend. Todd Cantwell makes his first start since November, with Jacob Sorensen handed his full Premier League debut.

Dimitris Giannoulis is among the substitutes, but Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent are absent.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Sorensen, Gilmour, McLean, Placheta, Pukki, Cantwell

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Mumba, Giannoulis, Idah, Tomkinson, Dickson-Peters, Rowe