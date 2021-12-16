Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Figuratively speaking, seven men down after a 7-0 defeat makes beating Arsenal a difficult equation for Marcelo Bielsa to solve.

United looked like an irregular fraction of themselves on Tuesday at the Etihad. Bielsa's homework had the players rubbing out their workings out throughout the stiffest of 90 minute examinations by the end of which there were no correct answers.

The question set for Bielsa before Saturday is how to make the sum of his injury-ravaged squad better than their individual parts.

As it stands Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford are definitely out with hamstring troubles.

Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk need to overcome painful injuries to have any chance of playing whilst Jamie Shackleton limped off at Manchester City. Left-back Junior Firpo is suspended.

Will Bielsa be able to cast light on shade with news of a return for defender Robin Koch?

The margin of defeat inflicted by the Premier League champions will have left wounds. Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling both mentioned the hurt inflicted in the 24 hours after the game. Talk and understanding is what Bielsa referred to as part of the remedy, hopefully his words today will point to the recovery having begun.