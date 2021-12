Arsenal visit Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Mikel Arteta's starting XI?

Who gives the Gunners the best chance of making it four straight Premier League victories - and a fifth in all competitions?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Gunners team to face Norwich