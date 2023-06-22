'Right time for a new challenge' - Cornelius seals Harrogate move

Dean Cornelius has left Motherwell to join English League Two side Harrogate Town on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old turned down a new contract at Fir Park to pursue his career down south.

Cornelius, a Scotland Under-21 international, departs his boyhood club having played 53 games, scoring two goals.

“It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22-years-old it was the right time and the right move in my career to now challenge myself in a new league and a new environment, moving away from home for the first time," he told the Harrogate website.