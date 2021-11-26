Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: Team news

Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard has overcome the minor injury that restricted him to a late cameo as a substitute against Burnley last week.

The match is likely to come too soon for Nathan Ferguson as he nears a comeback from a torn Achilles.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Morgan Sanson could make his first league appearance since April.

Wingers Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are Villa's only absentees.

Pick and share your Palace XI here

Who makes your Villa line-up for Saturday?