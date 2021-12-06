Leeds 2-2 Brentford: The pick of the stats

Leeds have scored three Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later this season, all either equalisers (against Wolves and Brentford) or winners (v Crystal Palace). No side has scored more 90th-minute goals in this season's competition.

Brentford have managed just one win at Elland Road in their past 15 league visits (drawn seven, lost seven). The Bees’ only victory in this run was a 1-0 win in February 2015 in the Championship.