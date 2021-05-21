The lion and the bewitcher who could hit a pass at a wardrobe and see it come out in Narnia.

Two completely different players but who both leave their indelible mark on Elland Road.

Gaetano Berardi moreso with his studs than the delicate wave of a wand with which Pablo Hernandez sprinkled gold dust.

Berardi’s debut displayed the loveable madness which made Leeds fans adore and despair of him. An inexplicable kung-fu kick on an opponent at the end of a League Cup tie with Accrington Stanley in 2014 was the first of six red cards.

The mildest mannered and good natured of men off the pitch but, as he told me once, “there is a little fire inside me” when in combat mode.

And there will always be Swansea. Defying time and space, as both ran out, Hernandez conjured up a late winner to effectively return Leeds to the Magic Circle.

For all the nutmegs and eye of a needle passes it’s the mural of that defining moment adorning a city pub which immortalises Hernandez. An iconic image of a blood-soaked snarling face at Burnley does likewise for Berardi. The wizard and the warrior both leave with lasting legacies in LS11.