Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

We're all in it for the highs, because when they come it doesn’t get much better. When they come it’s utter euphoria. No other feeling compares.

For that to be the case, we have to be willing to take the lows when they come too. In the words of the manager: "If you want to win big, you have to be ready to lose big."

It’s strange to say Sunday felt like we lost big when in reality we did the opposite. Liverpool went yet another season unbeaten at home in the league, found a way past a resilient Wolves side, and the players managed to keep a cool head when the stadium felt like it was about to erupt.

The full-time whistle comes and it feels so cruel. We’d had highs and lows to last a lifetime within 90 minutes of football. But hey, it really is the hope that kills you, isn’t it?

But this Liverpool side don’t deal in hope. They deal in resilience, in togetherness, in finding a way, in bouncing back as quickly as humanly possible.

They want to make those periods of sadness as short as possible so the fans can enter a state of euphoria again. They so often deliver on their promise.

Two trophies in the bag already, with the biggest of them all to play for on Saturday.

The last game of an extraordinary season. Let’s make sure we enjoy every second.