Liverpool 3-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have now scored 100 goals in 39 matches in all competitions this season, becoming the first Premier League club to reach that total in 2021-22. The Reds had scored 97 goals in 53 matches in the whole of last season.

Norwich have lost eight of their past 11 Premier League matches (W2 D1) since the start of December; only Brentford (nine) have lost more games in the competition in this time.

This game was the 30th time that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the same Premier League match for Liverpool - the most of any pair of players for a side in the competition's history. Buddies.