Team news: Newcastle v West Ham

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce awaits news on whether Joe Willock's transfer from Arsenal will go through in time for him to be available.

Freddie Woodman will start in goal as Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow are both out, while defender Paul Dummett has a calf injury.

West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna misses out because of the hamstring problem he sustained in a friendly against Celtic.

Manuel Lanzini could feature after a groin injury.

