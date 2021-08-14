Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We had two games against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, and they were really good games. It was a good sign that we're ready to go, but when you start the league it's different.

"We had to find our way in the game and scored three really nice goals because we forced them. It's a good start.

"The boys are fit but you have to get used to the feeling again, that it's really exhausting but you can [still] go. You have to get over that point in the game, and we did, and hopefully next week we'll be fresher for longer.

"It's great to see the fans back and I hope that Norwich celebrated as well because they had an exceptional season. Their pre-season has not been easy [due to Covid-19 protocols], and facing us is not too easy, but we were really professional.

"We were not here to show the most exciting football, just to get the basis for the new season, and we did. Football is back."