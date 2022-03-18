Lampard on Allan, FA Cup history and Crystal Palace
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s FA Cup quarter-final with Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lampard says he wants to harness the feeling of last night’s win over Newcastle but that “it means nothing yet”. He added: “It was a special evening for us but we must make good of it and try to recreate it. We’ve had the winning feeling before since I arrived but not backed it up.”
He spoke about trying to have Allan’s red card overturned: “In the cold light of day, it’s not a red card. We don’t want to be without him for three games – that’s a big loss for us. It’s in their hands now and I hope they look at it again.”
Jordan Pickford will again be unavailable but Lampard praised Asmir Begovic for his performance against Newcastle. On-loan Donny van de Beek is cup-tied: “We’ve not been helped with the timing of the games,” said Lampard. “We have to dig in and handle that.”
On Everton’s “rich” FA Cup history: “Of course the ultimate priority is the 11 games we have to stay in the Premier League but you don’t have to separate them. Many of the fans have grown up on doing well in the FA Cup and it’s very, very important we approach this game in that way.”
Crystal Palace will offer a “really big challenge” for Everton: “They have a hugely talented squad, recruited brilliantly last summer. They’re well coached with a lot of threats in their team. We’re aware of the task but it’s an opportunity to get to Wembley.”