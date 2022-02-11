Eriksen 'joy to watch' in Bees training

Christian Eriksen has been "a joy to watch" in training but is still being closely monitored before returning to first-team action, says Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The 29-year-old Denmark international won't be available to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, but will "get some minutes" in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday.

"He's fine, training well and looks like the quality player we know he is," said Frank. "It's a joy watching him play football. It's so natural for him.

"There's no doubt he has great quality and ability on the ball, making good decisions with the ball. In that area he'll be a huge upgrade for us.

"He's just enjoying it. He just wants to play football."