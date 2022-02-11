Lampard on team news, pressure on the Leeds result and fans

Everton boss Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, who Lampard has described as a "big leader", as well as Demarai Gray, Fabian Delph.

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hasn't featured since 22 January, is still in the squad.

Lampard said that he does not want to go "over the top" in regards to the match against Leeds, adding that he "doesn't see it" as a must-win game.

The Everton boss also acknowledged the role that the fans play for his side: "We should never just expect that [the fans] are taken for granted, that is what makes this such a special club... The players have to replicate that in their performances and energy."

