Wolves v Leicester: What does the form show?

Wolves are winless in their past five Premier League games against Leicester (D3 L2), failing to score a single goal in this run.

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five league games against Wolves; they last had a longer run of consecutive clean sheets against an opponent against Barnsley (7 between 1997 and 2009), while Wolves last had a longer run of failing to score against a side vs Brighton (6 between 1980 and 1984).

Wolves have won just one of their past five Premier League home games (D2 L2), beating Southampton 3-1 last month. Indeed, just 38% of their points have come in home games this season (14/37), the lowest ratio in the division this term.

Leicester are winless in their past four Premier League games (D2 L2), last having a longer run without victory in the competition between January and February 2019 under Claude Puel (6 – D1 L5).