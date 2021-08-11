Where will Norwich finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Norwich - 17th

I'm placing a lot of faith in Norwich City manager Daniel Farke learning from the Canaries' lame last Premier League campaign when they appeared to become quickly resigned to relegation.

Emi Buendia is a big loss, but the loan signing of the excellent Billy Gilmour from Chelsea is a real coup. Another new arrival, Kosovo winger Milot Rashica, had been linked with a move to English football for some time.

If Todd Cantwell stays and Farke has, as I expect, taken on board the bitter last top-flight experience then I expect Norwich to stay up - just.

