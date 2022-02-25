Crystal Palace v Burnley: Team news

Crystal Palace could welcome back goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after a knee injury.

Joel Ward may return after injury but fellow defender Nathan Ferguson remains out with a hamstring problem.

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet is a doubt because of the sore foot that caused him to miss the win over Spurs.

Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor are available after Covid and a foot injury respectively but Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson again miss out.

